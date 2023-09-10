A man in his 60s has died following a serious assault in Westport, County Mayo, in the early hours of Saturday.

Peter McDermott had been receiving treatment at Mayo University Hospital but died on Sunday evening.

The attack happened at about 01:20 local time on Saturday in the High Street area of Westport town centre.

A post-mortem examination is is to be carried out in due course, Gardaí (Irish police) said.

Gardaí have appealed for information.

They are asking pedestrians and road users who were in the area between 01:00 and 02:00 on Saturday to contact them.

A man in his 20s who was arrested in relation to the incident has been released.