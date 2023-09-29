An Amazon centre in Staffordshire is expected to close in February, councillors have been told.

The site, from which goods are sent to consumers, is relocating from Rugeley to a new £500m operation in Sutton Coldfield 20 miles away; a move that will create 400 jobs, according to the retail giant.

All employees at the Rugeley site on Power Station Road are said to have been offered roles at the new centre or at other Amazon facilities.

There would be "a gradual ramping down of operations in the next months" in Rugeley, Cannock Chase District Council said.