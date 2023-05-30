Witness appeal after armed bank robbery
At a glance
About six people stole £2,500 in cash from a bank in Walton-on-Thames
The group threatened a member of security staff with weapons
Police said the robbery was an “incredibly serious incident”
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a bank in Surrey.
A group of about six people stole £2,500 in cash after forcing entry to a Nationwide bank in Church Street in Walton-on-Thames at 23:30 BST on Monday.
The group, who threatened a member of security staff with weapons, fled in a black or grey Audi RS6, Surrey Police said.
Det Con Marita Wells said this was an “incredibly serious incident, which will no doubt have left the local community concerned”.
The group were described as wearing all black clothing and balaclavas.
The car, which is believe to have been stolen, was later found abandoned in Chertsey, police added.
Det Con Wells said: “We are working at pace to identify and apprehend the suspects and local residents will notice a continued police presence in the area whilst we carry out our enquiries.”
Police want to speak to any witnesses or those with dashcam footage or CCTV.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.