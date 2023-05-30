Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a bank in Surrey.

A group of about six people stole £2,500 in cash after forcing entry to a Nationwide bank in Church Street in Walton-on-Thames at 23:30 BST on Monday.

The group, who threatened a member of security staff with weapons, fled in a black or grey Audi RS6, Surrey Police said.

Det Con Marita Wells said this was an “incredibly serious incident, which will no doubt have left the local community concerned”.