A series of rare artefacts from the Titanic will go on display in a Cumbria museum.

The Titanic Honour and Glory exhibition will open at Whitehaven's Beacon Museum on 17 June.

More than 1,500 people died when the ship sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic on 15 April 1912.

Cumberland Council said it will tell the story of local connections to the fateful vessel.