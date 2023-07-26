Four tunnels in a Devon town have had their walls brightened with colourful artwork.

A project to transform the tunnels in Newton Abbot- dubbed The Tunnels of Love - has engaged with local schools, community groups and artists.

Local Artist Kate Green has led the project, transforming the tunnels with murals in the themes of water, air, earth and fire.

It was managed by Newton Abbot Community Interest Company and funded by Arts Council England and Teignbridge District Council.