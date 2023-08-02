Report calls for body to look at future of Welsh broadcasting

A new authority could lay the groundwork for powers over broadcasting in Wales to be handed to Cardiff from London, according to the report's authors.

Advocates for the devolution of broadcasting have argued in the past that the current system, which is governed from Westminister, does not fully meet the needs of Wales' system of democracy.

They warn there seemed to be "very little" thinking about what Welsh broadcasting might look like in the future.

The work was commissioned as part of the government's deal with Plaid Cymru.

The two had agreed to "explore the creation" of a shadow broadcasting and communications authority for Wales, to address concerns about the fragility of media in Wales and attacks on its independence.

The report says the body could cost £704,000 a year.

Viewing of TV channels has fallen by 37% since 2010, and in 2021 the time people spent watching TV from Welsh broadcasters fell by 12.6% compared to 2020.

BBC and ITV's Wales-based shows accounted for just 4% of total TV viewing time, with viewing heavily skewed towards the over-65s.

The report said that total viewing of Welsh networking programming fell 62% between 2010 and 2022 among those under the age of 45.

Because of that, 88% of those viewing Welsh network programming in 2022 came from the over-45s age group.

More than a quarter of adults access Welsh news through social media platforms, especially Facebook, it said.

The report says the next ten years will be "critical to the future of broadcasting and communications in Wales".

ITV's licence arrangements expire in 2024, and the BBC Charter - which sets out how its run - will come to an end in 2027.

Currently Welsh broadcasters - including S4C - are ultimately responsible to the UK government.

The Expert panel said it was concerned that making Welsh content more visible and more accessible to people living in Wales was "not being prioritized", and there seemed to be "very little future thinking or innovation to consider what broadcasting and communications might look like in Wales in the future".

"At present there is no organisation tasked with developing a strategic vision, specific to Wales", it said.

The experts say a shadow broadcasting authority could "seek to work with existing broadcasters", making the case that "network programmes and material produced specifically for Wales offer portrayal and storytelling which is relevant to audiences in Wales".

It added that "depending on the insight and findings" of the authority's work "there might be significant movement towards further devolution of broadcasting and communications to Wales".

If that happens the shadow authority should be reconsituted to an "official authority," it says.

Culture minister Dawn Bowden said the Welsh government would consider the panel's recommendations.