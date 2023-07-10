Man arrested after Jersey 'high-speed' crash

A man has been arrested after a "high-speed" two-vehicle crash in Jersey on Sunday that left another man injured, police have confirmed.

The 38-year-old driver of a silver BMW was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and report a road traffic collision, and being over the drink-drive limit.

Another man remained in hospital, after being removed by Jersey Fire and Rescue Service from a black Toyota Yaris at the scene of the crash in Queen's Road, St Helier, police said.

Jersey Police said the man was in a stable condition at the General Hospital.