An information appeal is to be made on Crimewatch as part of a relaunched investigation into the disappearance of a Lockerbie woman nearly 40 years ago.

Marion Hodge was last reported to have been seen on the Whitesands in Dumfries in July 1984.

And police have opened up a new portal, external to encourage members of the public to submit information.

Officers will be appearing on BBC One's Crimewatch Live on Tuesday to share the appeal for information.

The investigation was relaunched a week ago.

Ms Hodge is understood to have been dropped off in Dumfries at about 07:30 on 6 July 1984.

She was reported to be carrying a blue canvas suitcase and a brown handbag and was wearing a cream, high-collared blouse, grey skirt and black sandals.

Three days later she was reported missing to Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary.

She was never seen again and was declared legally dead by the Court of Session in 1992. Her body has never been found.

Det Insp Stephen McGrath said the response to their fresh appeal had been "positive" so far but appealed to the public to provide any more information they had.

"Marion's family and friends deserve closure," he added.