Hedgehogs struggling in mild weather conditions
At a glance
Hedgehogs in Guernsey are struggling to survive because mild winter conditions mean they struggle to hibernate.
- Published
The GSPCA said the animals need temperatures lower than 5C (41F) before they can go into hibernation.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said: “As Guernsey experiences such mild winters hedgehogs don’t really hibernate like they do in other parts of the UK and the world.”
He said it meant they had to find food all through the winter which can be difficult in conditions such as the recent storms.
“Finding all they need during the winter months is difficult and often means they lose condition and pick up a range of ailments,” he explained.
On Sunday a hedgehog found late at night was brought to the GSPCA covered in mange.
It was one of 23 hedgehogs to come into the care of the GSPCA in 2022.
In 2021 the charity helped 665 of the animals.
Mr Byrne added: “It is really important we all do all we can to help our hedgehogs especially at this time of year - from putting out food and water to ensuring they have the hedges they need for their natural habitat."