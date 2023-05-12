A community arts space is set to reopen after a council offered a free use lease.

LTB Showrooms (LTB) had occupied rooms over the Litten Tree in Coventry since 2021, but had to vacate when the pub closed in February.

Coventry City Council stepped in to help allowing the space to be used until November, said Alan Denyer, who runs the venue.

The group is funded by volunteers and supports the arts with free exhibition space.