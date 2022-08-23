A fabrication yard on Lewis has secured its largest contract since its takeover by Harland and Wolff last year.

Arnish, near Stornoway, is to manufacture steel components for a mine in Greenland.

Work on the project is to start at the yard in September, with the final delivery expected next April.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Some of the components are to be used for a mooring system for barges at the mine at a site known as White Mountain.

The mining operation has been forecasted to produce half a million tonnes of rocks rich in aluminium, silica, calcium and sodium every year.

Engineering company Harland and Wolff took over the former BiFab yard in February 2021.

Arnish first opened in 1974 to service the North Sea oil and gas industry.