Anger over bridge closure for concrete removal
Concrete infill under Great Musgrave Bridge has to be removed by 11 October
National Highways plans to close the bridge for 13 weeks
The body says this is protect the workforce
The parish council says the closure is "unacceptable"
Plans to close a bridge for 13 weeks to remove controversial concrete infill have renewed anger among residents, businesses and a heritage group.
Roads body National Highways (NH) poured hundreds of tonnes of concrete under Great Musgrave Bridge, Cumbria, in July 2021 but was ordered to remove it.
Musgrave Parish Council said the closure was "unacceptable" and was decided without consultation.
NH, which said it was needed to protect the workforce, has been approached for comment.
Parish council chairman Tim Wells said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous - have they learned nothing?
"How can National Highways not understand the impact this closure will have on villages served by this crucial road?"
Several farms, a business and school children needed to cross the bridge each day, and residents used it to go to work and to shop, Mr Wells added.
NH said the infill had been essential for public safety and to stabilise the Victorian structure but critics branded the move "cultural vandalism".
The roads agency said the bridge, built in 1862, was at risk of collapse if used by heavy vehicles but opponents claimed it could hold lorries weighing up to 44 tonnes and 800 people objected to the work.
Eden District Council, the authority then in charge, refused retrospective planning permission and ruled the concrete must be removed by 11 October.
Sustainable transport and railways campaign group HRE group said there had been no consultation about the resulting closure.
Graeme Bickerdike, from the group, said NH could not "upset community life for such a prolonged period whilst they put right a mistake they shouldn’t have made in the first place".
He said there had to be a way to ensure workforce safety while allowing local people to use the bridge.
"Continued access across the bridge, with careful traffic management, is clearly vital,” he said.
The bridge is due to be closed from 08:00 on 17 July until 18:00 on 18 October.
