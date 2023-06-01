England cricket team delayed by Just Stop Oil road block

The Test match summer got off to a frustrating start for England's cricketers when the team bus was held up on its way to Lord's by Just Stop Oil activists.

The protest briefly blocked the team bus in Kensington Gore in central London at about 8:30 BST.

It cleared quickly and did not cause any significant delay to the team’s journey.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on Instagram showing Just Stop Oil protesters and police in the road in front of the team bus.