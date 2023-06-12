Cyclist and motorcyclist injured in collision
- Published
Two people have suffered serioius injuries in a collision between a cyclist and a motorcyclist in Leicestershire.
The crash happened in Six Hills Lane, Grimston, near Melton Mowbray, at 13:09 BST on Sunday.
The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, is currently in a serious condition in hospital, police said, while the motorcyclist, a man also in his 50s, is in a serious but stable condition.
Officers said they were still working to understand the full circumstances of the collision.
They have appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.