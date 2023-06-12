Two people have suffered serioius injuries in a collision between a cyclist and a motorcyclist in Leicestershire.

The crash happened in Six Hills Lane, Grimston, near Melton Mowbray, at 13:09 BST on Sunday.

The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, is currently in a serious condition in hospital, police said, while the motorcyclist, a man also in his 50s, is in a serious but stable condition.

Officers said they were still working to understand the full circumstances of the collision.