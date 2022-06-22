Goat dies after alleged dog attack
A goat from a north Wales' town's famous population has died after an alleged dog attack.
North Wales Police and the RSPCA said they were investigating after the reported attack in the grounds of the Blind Veterans Centre in Llandudno, Conwy.
The goat had a number of injuries, including open wounds, and was put down.
The RSPCA said anyone with information about two dogs allegedly attacking the goat should contact the police.
The charity said: “The goat had no teeth, opaque eyes, and was estimated to be around 10 years old.
“The injuries were already covered in fly eggs, and sadly it was decided that the kindest thing to do to prevent suffering was to euthanize the goat, as the stress of any treatment would be too much for this goat, and that was carried out by the vet.”
“The RSPCA would like to stress the importance of keeping your pet under control and on a lead when near livestock and wild animals, like these roaming goats, to avoid devastating attacks.”
A spokesperson for North Wales Police confirmed the force was investigating.