A 70-year-old woman has died in a crash involving a car and a 4x4 vehicle in County Sligo on Sunday.

Three others were injured in the collision on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney, shortly after 15:00 local time.

They were taken to Sligo General hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed while gardaí (Irish police) examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have seen the incident, or who have dash cam footage, to come forward.