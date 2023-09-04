A volunteer for a heritage railway who has retired from driving its locomotives says it has been a "brilliant" part of his life.

John Giles, from Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, started helping at Severn Valley Railway (SVR) in 1969 alongside his day job as an engineer.

The 75-year-old said his highlights included driving the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive.

"That's an honour. It's been brilliant really," he said.

"I've really enjoyed myself for the last 50 years, that's why I've kept going at it."