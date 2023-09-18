Passenger killed in late night car crash
A woman died when a car crashed off a road and hit a fence.
The woman, in her 20s and from Kettering, was a passenger in a Mini Cooper that came off the A427 in Brampton Ash, Northamptonshire, at about 23:20 BST on Sunday.
Police said the car was travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough when it left the road, went down an embankment and collided with a fence before coming to rest in a field.
The driver, a man in his 30s, sustained minor injuries.
Northamptonshire Police have asked for any witnesses to get in touch.
