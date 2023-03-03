A man has been arrested after another man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to Grassmere, Cotgrave, at about 18:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Thursday.