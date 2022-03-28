A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv and is now living in a hotel in the Republic of Ireland fears that she will have no home to return to.

Irina Mizenina fled Ukraine with her daughter shortly after the Russian invasion began over a month ago.

They now are now both living in a hotel in Letterkenny, County Donegal, that hosts up to 90 Ukrainian refugees.

Ms Mizenina and her child, Mazgazita, are staying as part of the country's humanitarian policy for Ukrainian refugees.

Those fleeing Ukraine can enter the country without checks or visas beforehand.

Ukrainian refugees will have access to benefits and healthcare, as well as having the right to work in the country.