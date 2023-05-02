Opening the case last week, Sarah Griffin, prosecuting, said Mr Bowden had broken laws which "underpin our very democracy" and had used the Birchwood address to gain a political advantage because electors would consider him to be a "local man" living in the ward.

The father-of-one, who had been a councillor since 2010, kept his seat in the 2021 election but an investigation was later launched following concerns about whether the address he used was his current home, the trial heard.

The jury was told his car was registered to the Bewsey address and he was paying council tax there, while his wife was claiming a single person discount on council tax in Birchwood.

A letter sent to Mr Bowden by police in July 2020 was returned with the note "RTS not at this address", the court heard.

Mr Bowden, who became council leader in 2019, told the court he had moved out to "create space" in his relationship with his wife Beverley.

He said he expected to return to the Birchwood address and remained on the electoral register there.

The court heard Mr Bowden had moved back in earlier this year, shortly before his trial was due to start.

He told the jury it was "ludicrous" to claim he had used the address to try to gain a political advantage.