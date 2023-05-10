A man who had more than £2,200 worth of cannabis hidden in the box of a board game which was posted to his home address has been handed a suspended sentence.

Vincent Sims, 24, was caught when postal sorting office staff became suspicious about his inquiries about the parcel on 21 April 2022.

The 24-year-old told police he had expected the package to contain a handbag for his friend’s girlfriend.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision order for the same period.