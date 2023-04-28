Cragg Vale climb renamed to honour young teacher
At a glance
The Cragg Vale hill climb, which challenged riders in the 2014 Tour de France, has been renamed in memory of Oliver Collinge
Mr Collinge, described as a popular teacher and "brilliant" young man, died in 2016 aged 28, from a rare form of cancer
The incline has been named the Oliver Collinge Climb in his honour
- Published
A Calderdale incline which challenged riders in the 2014 Tour de France has been renamed in memory of a young teacher who died from a rare form of cancer.
The Cragg Vale incline, which is England's longest continuous gradient, has been renamed the Oliver Collinge Climb.
Mr Collinge, who died aged 28 in 2016, lived in Cragg Vale all his life, and played for both Booth Cricket and Heath Rugby clubs.
A new sign has gone on display bearing the new name, just in time for the yearly Cragg Challenge on Sunday 30 April.
In a Facebook post, Calderdale councillor Scott Patient said: "The newly christened 'Collinge Climb' is named after Oliver Collinge, who sadly lost his life in July 2016, age 28, after a short battle with a rare form of cancer.
"He lived all his life in Cragg Vale where he loved. He attended Cragg Vale Junior and Infant School. His passion was sport, he played cricket for Booth CC and Rugby for Heath RUFC.
"He also loved cycling, walking, skiing, sailing, football, golf - to name a few. He represented his school and university in cricket and rugby.
"He was a qualified cricket coach and worked for Calderdale in the school holidays as a children's' coach. He also ran the junior cricket section at Booth CC."
He added: "As one of the many people who regularly cycles up that hill, I hope you agree it is an amazing tribute to a brilliant young man."