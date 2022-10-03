A﻿ man has been arrested after another man had part of his ear bitten off in a nightclub in Nottinghamshire.

O﻿fficers were called to Club Lexis, in Clumber Street, Mansfield, during the early hours of 25 September.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.