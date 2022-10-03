Part of man's ear bitten off in nightclub

Club Lexis nightclub, in Clumber Street, Mansfield, NottinghamshireGoogle

Police were called to Club Lexis after the man was attacked inside

A﻿ man has been arrested after another man had part of his ear bitten off in a nightclub in Nottinghamshire.

O﻿fficers were called to Club Lexis, in Clumber Street, Mansfield, during the early hours of 25 September.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

T﻿he suspect was later released on bail, on the condition he does not enter any licensed premises in Mansfield town centre, the force added.

PC Hannah Lees said: "This was a violent incident which would have been witnessed by members of the public.

"We are thoroughly investigating what happened and due to the quick work from officers were able to arrest a suspect at the scene."

She urged anyone with any information to contact police.

Related internet links