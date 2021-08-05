Islanders are being asked to help move 500 tyres to protect a 5,000-year-old prehistoric site.

Archaeologists have been excavating Ness of Brodgar, a complex of buildings in the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, since 2006.

After each "season" of digs, the site is carefully covered over with huge plastic sheets which are held in place using worn-out tyres.

The covering protects unearthed areas of the site from bad weather over autumn and winter.