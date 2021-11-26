Weather warnings in place for Storm Arwen
Storm Arwen brings weather warnings for Devon and Cornwall.
A yellow warning for wind is in place from 15:00 GMT Friday through to Saturday 09:00 GMT.
An amber wind warning is in force from 00:00 GMT on Saturday until 09:00 GMT.
The Met Office has issued weather warnings for Devon and Cornwall.
It said Storm Arwen, a low-pressure system will bring high winds to most of the UK on Friday and Saturday.
The RNLI has warned people to exercise "extreme caution" near the coast.
An amber wind warning for the more northerly parts of Devon and Cornwall comes into place from 00:00 GMT on Saturday.
A yellow warning for wind is also in force for both counties from Friday afternoon.
The Met Office, external said the strongest winds are expected in coastal locations.
Met Office principal meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.”
Ross Macleod, RNLI , externalwater safety manager, said the rough weather could make visiting the coast, "treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions".
"Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn’t plan on ever entering the water."
He said if people see someone in danger in the water they should call 999 and not enter the water themselves instead throwing something that floats the person can hold onto.