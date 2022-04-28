Fire crews have been battling a large blaze at a bathroom showroom in West Yorkshire overnight.

Up to 50 firefighters were called to tackle the fire at Trade Bathrooms, on Savile Road, Castleford at about 01:30 BST.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident had since been scaled back but three crews remained on scene for "damping down".

Local residents and businesses have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

