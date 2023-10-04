Ms Tyler said Sky was "as grumpy as normal", very dirty and had a couple of split nails but was "safe and sound... I am so happy".

"It looks like she has been having an adventure," she added.

After a treat of a chicken wing and some cottage cheese, she is "now back on her diet".

Ms Tyler had appealed on social media to help find Sky, who being nocturnal, would likely be curled up asleep during the day and searching for food at night.

Described as "fully loaded", because she can spray, people were urged not to get too close in case she released the pungent liquid.

Sky is now resting at home and hopefully not planning any more last-minute holidays.