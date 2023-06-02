Eight totem poles designed by a community group have gone missing from a Devon village.

The poles ranged in height from 4ft (1.2m) to 7ft (2.1m). Organisers said they were removed from the concrete they were set in at the Jubilee Meadow in Marldon.

Julie Hore, member of Marldon Mosaic Group and Wild About Marldon, said she “could not believe it” when she found out they had disappeared.

“They have no monetary value, whoever has done it has planned it, each one takes two to three people to lift them up as they’re so heavy,” she said.