Twice as many car journeys are made in outer London compared to the inner city, a report has found.

Conducted by think tank Centre for London, it claims a lack of sustainable travel options are forcing residents to rely on cars.

It is calling for more bus routes and cycle lanes to be built to accommodate both local journeys and commutes into the city centre.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told the BBC he was "determined" to improve London's public transport network "particularly in outer London."