Police appeal after pedestrian hit by car
At a glance
A pedestrian sustained minor bruises after being hit by a car in Jersey
The incident happened on Thursday at about 10:55 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit a pedestrian who was carrying large sheets of wood in Jersey on Thursday.
A dark grey Toyota Prius turned left from Charles Street onto Bath Street when it hit a pedestrian crossing the road at about 10:55 BST.
The person sustained minor bruising following the incident.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular the driver of a Black Range Rover which was in the area at the time of the collision.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.