Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit a pedestrian who was carrying large sheets of wood in Jersey on Thursday.

A dark grey Toyota Prius turned left from Charles Street onto Bath Street when it hit a pedestrian crossing the road at about 10:55 BST.

The person sustained minor bruising following the incident.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular the driver of a Black Range Rover which was in the area at the time of the collision.