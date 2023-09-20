Man in critical condition after car hits wall
A man is in a critical condition and three others were injured when a car hit a wall in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the Vauxhall Corsa crashed in Church Road, in the Evington area just after 21:30 BST on Monday.
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury along with a woman who is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Another man and woman who were in the car were also treated for minor injuries and have since been discharged.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
