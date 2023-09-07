Turtle swept 4,000 miles to Wales released in US

One of the world's rarest turtles who was washed up in north Wales 4,000 miles (about 6,430km) away from her home has been safely returned to sea.

Tally was found stranded and near death on Talacre beach, Flintshire, in 2021.

She is a Kemp's ridley turtle, a species mainly found in the Gulf of Mexico and off eastern North America.

She was nursed back to full health by Anglesey Sea Zoo and transported back to Texas.