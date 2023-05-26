Teacher gets head shaved by pupil with leukaemia
A teacher in Kent has had his head shaved by a pupil diagnosed with leukaemia.
Seb, 15, took the razor to assistant head teacher Chris Johnson's hair in assembly at Cranbrook School.
The teenager, from St Leonards-on-Sea, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a rare and aggressive form of the disease.
Seb was diagnosed earlier this year and shaved his own head as he did not want his hair to fall out due to the cancer treatment.
Last month, his friends joined him in getting buzz cuts as a show of solidarity.
'Turning a negative into a positive'
Mr Johnson told Seb and his friends that if they could raise £5,500, he would have his head shaved too.
"Everyone in our school has or will have a connection with cancer," said Mr Johnson.
"It's important to see a level of financial support but also community support for those who are involved in it."
One of Seb's friends said he had managed to keep his sense of humour despite dealing with cancer.
"He can turn such a negative thing into something so positive," she said.
