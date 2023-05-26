A teacher in Kent has had his head shaved by a pupil diagnosed with leukaemia.

Seb, 15, took the razor to assistant head teacher Chris Johnson's hair in assembly at Cranbrook School.

The teenager, from St Leonards-on-Sea, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

Seb was diagnosed earlier this year and shaved his own head as he did not want his hair to fall out due to the cancer treatment.

Last month, his friends joined him in getting buzz cuts as a show of solidarity.