Southend-on-Sea's famously long pier has been crowned as the country's greatest.

The National Piers Society (NPS) has handed the Essex city with the Pier of the Year 2023 award, external.

NPS said it was impressed with the two new electric trains, its mix of food and drink and the enthusiasm of volunteers.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, unveiled one of the trains on a visit to celebrate Southend's new city status last year.

NPS chairman Tim Wardley said: “Southend Pier is a true survivor having withstood storms, fires, collisions and threats of closure to transform into the vital contributor to the resort's tourism and leisure economy it has become today."