New hospital unit aims to cut ambulance waits
- Published
A hospital has opened a new unit with the aim of reducing ambulance handover times.
The permanent 10-bed facility will accommodate patients who have been seen at Leicester Royal Infirmary's (LRI) emergency department and are awaiting transfer to either a ward or another hospital.
Last month, a critical incident was declared because there were not enough beds in the city's emergency departments. It was stood down on 1 January.
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said the "pre-transfer unit" would be in addition to a bus and tent at the site, set up in response to "escalating pressure".
The trust said the team at the unit, adjoined to the Balmoral building at the LRI, would provide dedicated support to the patients on a transfer.
Matron Wendy Allibone, who is leading the team, said they hoped to make patients as comfortable as possible and deliver "exceptional communication" with them and their relatives.
Last month, health bosses said accident and emergency services in Leicester had seen record-breaking levels of patients with 1,000 patients arriving one day in December, against an average of 600 to 700.
Medical director Andrew Furlong said: "With the additional capacity the unit brings, we will be able to get ambulances back onto the road quicker, more consistently. That has been our number one priority this winter."