Multi-vehicle crash closes A-road

Emergency services were called to the A47 earlier

A main A-road has been closed for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash.

The westbound A47, at Brundall near Norwich, was shut at about 06:30 GMT.

Norfolk Police have asked people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

National Highways said the road was closed between the A1064 for Acle and the A1042 for Norwich.

Diversions were put in place.

