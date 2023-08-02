Family tribute to 20-year-old after fatal crash
At a glance
The family of a man who died in a crash near Tiverton on 26 July have paid tribute to him
Josh Terry Pitt, 20, from the Bristol area, was pronounced dead at the scene
The family said he "enjoyed every second life gave him with the greatest of enthusiasm"
- Published
Police have named a man who died in a crash on the North Devon Link Road on 26 July.
Josh Terry Pitt, 20, from the Bristol area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A361 at Loxbeare, near Tiverton.
Mr Pitt's family said Josh, who was a motocross rider, "enjoyed every second life gave him with the greatest of enthusiasm".
They said he had "the cheesiest of grins and and a humour to match".
The family said: “The oldest of four brothers, a boyfriend, father to a three-year-old boy and loving son to his mum and dad.
"His loss leaves the greatest hole in our family.
“We will deeply miss him.
“We would also like to thank everyone for their condolences and sympathy at this time.”
The family have asked for privacy so they can come to terms with their loss.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers continued to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash, which happened at about 13:30 BST.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.