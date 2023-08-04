A fraudulent online scheme has cost islanders more than £300,000 in the past two weeks, says Jersey Police.

The scam involves fake adverts featuring Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com.

Mr Lewis has repeatedly stated that he never endorses any products online and that any ad using his name and image is a scam., external

The ads, which appear on Facebook and other social media platforms, lure people into investing in cryptocurrency and other types of investments, promising high returns and low risks.