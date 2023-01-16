Deputy Peter Ferbrache, president of the Policy & Resources Committee, States of Guernsey, said there had been changes to the constitutional arrangements within each of the States of Guernsey, States of Alderney and Chief Pleas of Sark in recent decades.

He said: "However, until recently, there had not been much focus on how we might enhance working relationships between us to create an overall improvement in the effectiveness, efficiency and resilience of the Bailiwick’s three governments.

"It is important to do that now to help the whole Bailiwick to face the future with confidence.”

Ian Carter, former chair of the Policy & Finance Committee, States of Alderney, said the island had benefitted from "the wealth of expertise and experience provided by the States of Guernsey" through Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said there was an "opportunity to build on examples" such as these and "seek to modernise the way of working between our jurisdictions”.

Conseiller John Guille, chair of the Policy & Finance Committee, Chief Pleas of Sark, said: “As the smallest jurisdiction of the Bailiwick, Sark has the least resources at its disposal to tackle challenges that affect us all.

"A stronger working relationship with the other islands can ensure that Sark’s government has more opportunities to think strategically about the future, whilst also retaining features that make the island special.”