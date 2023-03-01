Man arrested after laughing gas canisters seized
- Published
A man has been arrested after police seized boxes of laughing gas canisters and party balloons from a car in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said a grey Mercedes-Benz was searched on Castle Gate at about 20:15 GMT on Sunday over reports it had been involved in drug dealing.
A total of 29 nitrous oxide canisters and balloons were seized, as well as £80 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis.
A 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance and class B drugs.
Officers searched a property linked to the suspect while he was in custody and found a large quantity of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a large safe.
He has been bailed pending further inquiries.