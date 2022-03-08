Developer's enforcement notice over dirty roads
A housing developer has been served with an enforcement notice after it failed to stick to planning conditions at a Sheffield site.
Avant Homes is building 74 houses on Owlthorpe Fields at Crystal Peaks after winning an appeal against Sheffield City Council.
Following complaints from nearby residents about roads and pavements being blocked and dirtied, the council issued a notice requiring the homebuilder to create car parking and a wheel wash for vehicles.
A spokesperson for the firm said all works were being carried out in "strict accordance with planning conditions".
Residents complained to the council about parking issues and building work happening outside permitted hours.
They said a wheel cleaning facility was never installed, causing a constant stream of mud on roads.
Following the notice being served, Avant has 28 days to comply, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The notice requires them to construct the site compound and only use access as approved.
All vehicles must be coordinated to avoid congestion along Moorthorpe Gate.
Car parking areas for contractor vehicles and a wheel wash must be created. Silt fencing must be installed and signs need to be erected giving residents contact details if they have concerns.
Avant said it had experienced some difficulties with construction vehicles parking at the development due to recent extreme weather conditions affecting the on-site car park.
A spokesperson said conditions were being met, including around working hours at the site.
“Where earthworks are being carried out, we are using a jet wash on vehicle tyres and on road surfaces to minimise mud from the site affecting adjoining roads and pathways.
“We are meeting all planning regulations with any concerns reported being investigated in consultation with the local authority and addressed appropriately.”
