Drivers are experiencing long delays on a major dual carriageway in Essex because of an unexpected lane closure.

National Highways engineers have been reconstructing the A12 between junction 25 (Marks Tey) and junction 26 (Eight Ash Green) near Colchester.

A spokesperson said they closed one northbound lane earlier because of "an issue with the surface height" of the new road that was laid during the weekend.

An emergency closure of the entire northbound carriageway, external was expected 02:00-05:00 BST on Tuesday to help remedy the issue.

Traffic will be diverted during the full closure at Marks Tey via the B1408 and A1124 at Copford and Tollgate.

The National Highways spokesperson confirmed to the BBC the issue related to the surface height of the new road and how it "joins the carriageway where the contraflow starts".

Motorists were experiencing delays of about 40 minutes on the northbound stretch.

Various sections of the A12, which date back to the 1950s, are being reconstructed and resurfaced, external.

