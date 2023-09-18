A man has been arrested in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Guernsey.

Guernsey Police said a 27-year-old man was understood to have been acting inappropriately and aggressively towards a teenage girl on St Ann's Place at the entrance of St Julian's Avenue on Friday.

It said the incident took place between 20:00 and 21:00 BST, and that they were "particularly keen" to speak to anyone "who may have seen what happened".

The force has appealed for any witnesses in the area or those with dashcam footage during the incident to come forward.