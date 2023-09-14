Giant Earth globe floating on reservoir
At a glance
The Floating Earth is a 10m model of the earth
The art installation will be on Queen’s Valley reservoir for 10 days
It is accompanied by a soundscape
Artist Luke Jerram used NASA images of the Earth taken from space
Crowds have been gathering at a Jersey reservoir to see a new art installation of planet Earth.
The Floating Earth is a 10m (33ft) wide model of the globe and is now on display at Queen’s Valley.
It's made up of NASA images of the earth taken from space and has been created by artist Luke Jerram.
The globe will remain in place for 10 days, until 24 September.
The sculpture is accompanied by a soundscape playing around the reservoir, composed by Dan Jones.
Mr Jerram said: "It is really beautiful. It is internally illuminated so it reflects in the water in the evening.
"It is very beautiful - this massive sculpture of the earth that is floating on the reservoir.
"I'm hoping the public will enjoy it as they walk around the reservoir and see the earth from different angles".
It has previously been displayed in Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest and at Canary Wharf in London.
