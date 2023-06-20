Police have appealed for information after a man was attacked by three men outside a Derbyshire pub.

Officers were called to Canal Bridge, outside The Green Man pub in Willington, just before 16:00 BST on 29 May.

Derbyshire Police said the victim in his 30s suffered injuries including cuts, bruises, and swelling to the side of his head.

Anyone who saw what happened or has footage is being urged to come forward.