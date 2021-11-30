About 149 knives have been handed in to Devon and Cornwall Police during a week-long amnesty.

Small pocket knives, decorative items and kitchen knives were among items surrendered between 15 to 21 November.

The force thanked communities for taking them in to police stations across both counties.

Detective Chief Inspect Scott Bradley said: "Any knife handed in means there is one less on our streets."

All the weapons would be destroyed, officers said.

During the week, the force said it also responded to intelligence around knife crime, conducted stop searches, and undertook engagement activity with selected retailers, community groups and schools.