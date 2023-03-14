Fire crews tackle takeaway blaze on busy road
Firefighters have spent several hours tackling a blaze at a takeaway restaurant.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to The Spicy Karahi, Dunstable Road, in Bury Park, Luton at about 05:47 GMT.
The fire, in the rear kitchen, was fully extinguished.
"All persons were accounted for", it added.
Some crews would remain at the scene "damping down and to implement scene safety alongside Bedfordshire Police", the service added.
Efforts were made to stop the blaze from spreading.
The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.
