Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to over the theft of cash from a trolley in a Leicester shop.

It happened in a store on Humberstone Gate between 10:30 and 11:00 BST on 13 July.

The money was taken from a trolley being used by a woman in her 50s.

Investigating officer PC Georgia Wilson said: “I believe the woman pictured may have information about this incident and I would like to speak to her about it.

“If you recognise her and know who she is – or indeed that person is you – then please get in touch.”