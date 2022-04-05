Guernsey language leader vows to promote 'proud heritage'
The Guernsey Language Commission has appointed its first chairman.
Former Bailiff Sir Richard Collas will head the office which has been created to "sustain, develop and promote" the use of the ancient language Guernesiais.
Sir Richard said there was a "wonderful opportunity to promote and raise awareness of our language which is such an important part of our unique island culture".
He added: "We have a heritage of which we can be proud and we owe it to our forefathers and to future generations to preserve and promote it."
Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said the commission was "now in a position to really start to increase the profile of Guernesiais and help people understand what a unique and special part of our island heritage it is".
Anyone interested in learning more about Guernesiais can attend an open evening at Les Beaucamps High School on 28 April.
Guernesiais, a form of Norman French, external, was commonly used by islanders from the Norman conquest to the 1800s.
According to the States of Guernsey, 2% of the population speak the language fluently.